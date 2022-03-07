Saturday Night Live Joins the News Media in Misrepresenting Florida’s Education Bill

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we dive into the dishonest reaction to a new Florida law, fact check President Biden’s State of the Union address, and hit more media misses.

Don’t Say What?

A new bill emerging out of the Florida state legislature is causing quite a stir. On Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost explained that “the law actually means that you can’t acknowledge that gay exists at all,” and a number of outlets have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

Kate McKinnon stops by the Update desk to discuss Florida's Don't Say Gay Bill pic.twitter.com/NjLd7HXXXq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

But that’s not what the bill does. …