News

NR PLUS Forgotten Fact Checks

Saturday Night Live Joins the News Media in Misrepresenting Florida’s Education Bill

By &
Kate McKinnon and Colin Jost appear on an episode of Saturday Night Live, Mar 5, 2022. (Screenshot via Saturday Night Live/YouTube)

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we dive into the dishonest reaction to a new Florida law, fact check President Biden’s State of the Union address, and hit more media misses. 

Don’t Say What?

A new bill emerging out of the Florida state legislature is causing quite a stir. On Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost explained that “the law actually means that you can’t acknowledge that gay exists at all,” and a number of outlets have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. 

But that’s not what the bill does.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest