News

National Security & Defense

Saudi Shooter at Florida Military Base Had Ties to al-Qaeda

By
The main gate at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., March 16, 2016 (Patrick Nichols/Reuters)

The Saudi military trainee who killed three and wounded several others in a shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida last year had links to al-Qaeda, CNN reported on Monday.

U.S. officials said investigators had found links to a suspected al-Qaeda operative on the phone of shooter Mohammed Alshamrani, a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force, who was killed by law enforcement during the attack. If confirmed, the incident would be the first deadly attack committed on American soil with the aid of al-Qaeda since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The reports come after investigators were able to decrypt Alshamrani’s two iPhones. While investigators had initially suspected Alshamrani of jihadist and anti-American motives, the Justice Department had been unable to decrypt the trainee’s two phones, and manufacturer Apple had refused to aid the DOJ citing potential damage to data security.

“We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys,” the company said in a January 14 statement after Attorney General William Barr criticized the company. “Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers . . . We feel strongly encryption is vital to protecting our country and our users’ data.”

Comments

Barr had earlier expressed frustration with Apple regarding the investigation.

“So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance,” Barr said at a press conference. “This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause . . . We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Running Isn’t Racist

By
‘Run Forrest, Run!” When I’m running, that’s about the most annoying thing that happens to me: Some smartass hooligan shouts the famous line from Forrest Gump at me. He usually doesn’t expect me to heckle back, but I almost always do. “Haven’t heard that one before!” is my stock response. It ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
Sports

How Baseball Has Changed!

By
I can’t really complain much about the past two weekends without new baseball because I’ve had the best of old baseball: my two favorite Game 3’s ever. Last Sunday was from the 1969 World Series (“the Tommy Agee Game” for Met fans); this Sunday was the 1986 National League playoff. (No point calling it ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

Aliens Exist?

By
On May 16, 1999, Fox aired the sixth-season finale of The X-Files, Chris Carter's TV show about a fictional FBI division investigating unexplained phenomena, including possible extraterrestrial life on Earth. The show regularly had around 15 million viewers per week, sometimes nearing twice that. Its most famous ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More