News

White House

Schiff Says Trump Tweet During Yovanovitch Hearing ‘Designed to Intimidate’

By
Marie Yovanovitch testifies as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) lambasted President Trump for live-tweeting the public impeachment hearing of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, telling Yovanovitch “that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”

Trump tweeted during the hearing that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” referencing her time in Somalia and Ukraine.

During questioning, Schiff read some of the tweet and asked Yovanovitch for her response.

“Well, I don’t think I have such powers, not in Mogadishu, Somalia and not in other places,” Yovanovitch replied. “I actually think that where I’ve served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better, for the U.S., as well as for the countries I have served in.”

“It’s very intimidating. I can’t speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating.”

During an intermission in the hearing, Schiff told reporters that Trump was attempting to “chill” Yovanovtich’s testimony, and any other witnesses who might come forward.

Comments

“We saw today witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States,” Schiff said. “Once again, going after this dedicated and respected, career public servant, in an effort to not only chill her but to chill others when they come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously.”

House Republicans were divided when asked about the tweet. While Representative Lee Zeldin said that “the president is going to defend himself,” fellow New Yorker Elise Stefanik said that “I disagree with the tweet.”

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

ABC Chief Political Analyst: GOP Rep. Stefanik a ‘Perfect Example’ of the Failures of Electing Someone ‘Because They Are a Woman’

By
Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst for ABC News, suggested that Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) was elected due to her gender after taking issue with Stefanik's line of questioning during the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday. “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing ... Read More
White House

Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’

By
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American “policy community.” Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ... Read More
Law & the Courts

DACA’s Day in Court

By
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which ... Read More
White House

Impeachment and the Broken Truce

By
The contradiction at the center of American politics in Anno Domini 2019 is this: The ruling class does not rule. The impeachment dog-and-pony show in Washington this week is not about how Donald Trump has comported himself as president (grotesquely) any more than early convulsions were about refreshed ... Read More
Books

A Preposterous Review

By
A   Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ... Read More