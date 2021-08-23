School Board Rebels against Virginia’s Transgender Guidelines, Setting Stage for Heated Legal Battle

In Virginia, parents, teachers, and school boards are gearing up for a protracted struggle over the state department of education’s new guidelines for accommodating transgender students in public schools.

House Bill 145 was enacted in 2020, and tasked the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) with “develop[ing] and mak[ing] available to each school board model policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in public elementary and secondary schools that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices and include information, guidance, procedures, and standards.”

These best practices and procedures were meant not only to help local school boards accomplish …