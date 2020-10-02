Schumer Calls for Supreme Court Hearing Delay after Trump’s Positive Coronavirus Test

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) participates in a news conferencel in Washington, October 1, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer suggested Friday that the upcoming confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett must be postponed to allow Barrett and senators who were potentially exposed to the virus to be tested and isolate.

“The infection of the president, first lady and a close aide require that the White House immediately conduct a contact tracing regime that follows CDC guidelines, as well as thorough testing and isolation for those who were exposed to infection risk,” Schumer said in a statement. “That includes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and anyone she was in contact with. It must also include people in the Senate with whom those individuals came into contact with, and their contacts.”

President Trump announced in a tweet early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. They reportedly have mild symptoms and are quarantining at the White House. The president’s positive diagnosis came hours after reports that Hope Hicks, a senior White House advisor, tested positive for the virus and was experiencing some symptoms.

Republican Senator Mike Lee, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, has tested positive as well, just two days after he met with in-person with Barrett.

Shortly after Lee’s diagnosis was announced, Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, released a statement suggesting that his illness underscored the importance of delaying the hearings.

“The unfortunate news about the infection of our colleague Senator Mike Lee makes even more clear that health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings,” the statement read.

Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins, who attended Barrett’s nomination announcement at the White House Rose Garden on Saturday, said Friday that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump nominated Barrett last month to fill the seat left vacant by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death immediately upended the election cycle as Republicans work quickly to confirm a new justice and Democrats prepare to oppose Trump’s nominee to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee plan to begin confirmation hearings on Barrett’s nomination on October 12.

Several Democrats have suggested or said directly that they are open to adding justices to the Court should Barrett be confirmed.

Schumer said last month that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats gain control of the Senate.

