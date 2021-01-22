Schumer Says Pelosi Will Send Impeachment Article to Senate on Monday

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) arrives at the inauguration of President Biden in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the single article of impeachment against former President Trump to the Senate on Monday.

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi, who informed me that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed delaying Trump’s second impeachment trial until mid-February so that Trump’s defense team and Democratic prosecutors have time to prepare for the case.

“I’ve been speaking to the Republican leader about the timing and duration of the trial,” Schumer said. “But make no mistake, a trial will be held in the United States Senate, and there will be a vote on whether to convict the president.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.