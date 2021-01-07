Schumer Says Trump ‘Should Not Hold Office One Day Longer,’ Calls for 25th Amendment or Impeachment

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.y.) stands with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) as they attend the Electoral College vote certification in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Reuters)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) called for President Trump’s removal on Thursday, saying that “this president should not hold office one day longer” after his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment,” Schumer said in a statement. “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

He added that Wednesday’s events, which resulted in thousands of Trump supporters marching on the Capitol and halting the certification of the electoral college, “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.”

