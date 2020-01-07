News

White House

Schumer Vows to Force Votes on Witnesses for Senate Impeachment Trial: ‘Republicans May Run But They Can’t Hide’

By
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the media on Capitol Hill, June 18, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Senator Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Tuesday that Democrats will force votes on their desired witnesses at the outset of the impeachment trial against President Trump, even as it seems Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has garnered enough support to delay the votes on witnesses until later in the trial.

“Make no mistake, on the question of witnesses and documents, Republicans may run but they can’t hide,” Schumer said in comments reported by The Hill. “There will be votes at the beginning on whether to call the four witnesses we’ve proposed and subpoena the documents we’ve identified.”

McConnell is attempting to pass two resolutions to determine the parameters of the Senate trial. The first would set up rules for the trial, and after opening arguments there would be a vote on a second resolution that would determine which witnesses, if any, would be called to testify.

While Democrats have certain witnesses they would like to hear from, including former White House national security adviser John Bolton, McConnell and other Republicans are aiming to get the trial done quickly, without witnesses. Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) is the only Republican who has publicly called on Bolton to testify.

Comments

“I would like to be able to hear from John Bolton,” Romney said on Tuesday. “What the process is to make that happen, I don’t have an answer for you.”

Moderate Senat Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who were widely viewed as potential supporters of Bolton’s testimony, have stated they would rather wait for a resolution on the parameters of the trial before calling witnesses.

Comments

Most Popular

National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Crosses the Red Line

By
The devil has a new companion. Qasem Soleimani is dead, killed Thursday by an American airstrike as he arrived in Baghdad airport to plan new attacks against the United States. As a matter of justice, it should have happened long ago. Soleimani’s hands were steeped in innocent blood. He has directed ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More