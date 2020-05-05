News

Science & Tech

Scientists Claim Newly-Dominant Strain of Coronavirus is More Contagious Than Original

By
An expert from bio organic department of Polish Science Academy checks blood samples for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in a lab in Poznan, Poland, March 20, 2020. Lukasz (Lukasz Cynalewski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS )

Scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory published a study on Thursday that indicates the now-prevalent strain of coronavirus is a more contagious version of the pathogen first reported in Wuhan, China.

The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, was published on BioRxiv, a website used by medical researchers to speed up collaboration on studies and potential treatments of coronavirus. Scientists at the Los Alamos lab, run by the U.S. Department of Energy, collaborated with researchers at Duke University and the University of Sheffield in England.

The researchers concluded that a mutation of coronavirus that occurred sometime in early February in Europe made the pathogen more contagious, such that the mutated strain rapidly migrated to the East Coast of the U.S. and has been the dominant strain of coronavirus worldwide since March.

Most worldwide research on a vaccine has focused on earlier versions of coronavirus that lack the new mutation, the Los Angeles Times noted. The authors of the Los Alamos study wrote that they felt an “urgent need for an early warning” that the now-dominant strain of coronavirus had mutated, which would compel vaccine developers to study that strain in order to produce effective treatments.

“The story is worrying, as we see a mutated form of the virus very rapidly emerging, and over the month of March becoming the dominant pandemic form,” study leader Bette Korber, a computational biologist at Los Alamos, wrote in a Facebook post. “When viruses with this mutation enter a population, they rapidly begin to take over the local epidemic, thus they are more transmissible.”

Researchers in the U.S. and around the world are racing to find a vaccine for the pathogen, which has infected over 3,600,000 and killed over 250,000 worldwide. The pandemic has caused many of the world’s nations to close businesses and schools, with several, including the U.S., imposing travel restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Media

‘A Racist Notion’

By
The New York Times reports that before the coronavirus outbreak began, senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller made several attempts to "use" public-health concerns -- like a 2019 mumps outbreak in a migrant detention center -- to justify sweeping restrictions on immigration. Miller, the authors claim, "has ... Read More
U.S.

Free O.C.

By
California governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order closing the beaches of Orange County, Calif., is what you get when you govern by Twitter: A news photo showing a crowded Orange County beach makes the social-media rounds, provoking the predictable outrage storm; Governor Newsom, rather than investigate, issues ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Lockdown Extremism Is a Vice

By
We will be in a fight against the coronavirus for months, if not years, and yet it is time to declare mission accomplished on one very important goal. The lockdowns of much of the country were undertaken “to flatten the curve” and largely to prevent the hospital system from being overwhelmed. It was a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Media

China in 2020 Is Not Kansas in 1918

By
There’s bad uses of history, and then there’s Max Boot’s uncommonly silly Washington Post column on Sunday defending the Chinese Communist Party by comparing it to Kansas in 1918. Consider Boot’s central argument against the United States imposing any consequences on the Chinese regime for its ... Read More
