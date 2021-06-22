Seattle LGBT Group Speaks Out against Pride Event Charging White Attendees ‘Reparations’

In the city of Seattle, an organization called Capitol Hill Pride hosts an annual festival to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Capitol Hill Pride’s leaders say their goal is to create a welcoming environment for people from all walks of life in Seattle, so when they learned that an LGBT event — set to take place in the city’s Jimi Hendrix Park on Saturday — will bar white people unless they pay “reparations,” they sent a letter to the Seattle Human Rights Commission demanding an ethics investigation into what it said constituted “reverse discrimination.”

Organizers of the black-exclusive event, coined “Take B(l)ack Pride,” advertised …