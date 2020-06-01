News

U.S.

Seattle Mayor Blames ‘White Men’ for ‘Co-opting’ George Floyd Protests

By
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other regional leaders attend a news conference to announce measures to combat the spread of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan alleged on Sunday that “white men” were responsible for many of the riots that have occurred in the course of protests over the death of George Floyd.

“I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men,” Durkan wrote on Twitter. “These individuals experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations that were organized by and meant to center people of color, particularly Black Americans.”

Demonstrations erupted in Minneapolis, Minn., last week after Floyd, who is African-American, died during the course of his arrest by white officers. Former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

The protests over Floyd’s death have spread to major American cities and in many cases turned violent, with widespread rioting and looting reported in Washington D.C., New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and elsewhere. NYPD counterterrorism head John Miller said on Sunday that organized “anarchist” groups coordinated the looting of wealthy neighborhoods, using scouts to direct rioters to areas with a light police presence.

Floyd’s younger brother Terrence on Sunday condemned the violence.

“Sometimes I get angry. I want to go crazy. My brother wasn’t about that. You’ll hear a lot of people saying, ‘He was a gentle giant,'” Terrence Floyd told reporters.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Is It Revolution?

By
I knew I was tempting fate a week ago when I said that the coming nomination of Joe Biden and the COVID-19 pandemic had put America’s politics on chill during this election year. Little did I know that days later we’d be making analogies to 1968. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman moved ... Read More
PC Culture

For Looters, Looting Is Fun

By
One important thing to realize about looting is that it's usually enjoyable for those engaged in it, who exult in the momentary suspension of any rules. Just a couple of examples from the last couple of days (language ... Read More
