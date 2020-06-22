News

Seattle’s ‘Autonomous Zone’ Sees Second Shooting in 48 Hours

People walk by concrete barriers newly installed by the city as protesters demonstrate against racial inequality and occupy space at the CHOP area near the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct in Seattle, Wash., June 16, 2020. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

Police responded to a second shooting in Seattle’s “autonomous zone” that occurred late Sunday night, the second shooting inside the zone in just two days.

The victim of the shooting was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the city’s “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, an area of several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood. Protesters drove police from the area last week and have continued to occupy the vacated precinct. The protests began as a wave of unrest erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Sunday’s shooting comes after another shooting inside the zone early Saturday morning, during which a 19-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man critically injured. The suspects in that shooting, who fled the scene, have not been arrested, Detective Mark Jamieson said.

“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” police said in a statement about Saturday’s shooting.

Reports of yet another shooting on Sunday are still unconfirmed, Seattle police citing “conflicting reports.”

Police have agreed not to respond to calls from within the zone unless they are life-threatening.

