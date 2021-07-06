Second Teen Girl Sentenced in Deadly Uber Eats Carjacking in D.C.

An Uber Eats food delivery backpack is seen in Paris, France, April 1, 2020. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

A 14-year-old girl who pleaded guilty in connection with the killing of an Uber Eats driver during a botched carjacking in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to juvenile detention on Tuesday.

The girl was 13 when she and another teen girl tried to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, in March. The now 14-year-old will be released from custody when she turns 21, according to FOX 5 Washington, D.C.

The girls allegedly assaulted Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, with a Taser near the Navy Yard metro station. Video of the attack shows Anwar hanging on to the car as the suspects drove the vehicle, ultimately crashing and flipping it over on a nearby street.

Anwar was ejected and died at the scene, where the girls were detained.

The sentencing comes after the girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. The other suspect, who was 15 at the time of the crime, received the same sentence last month.

During the older girl’s sentencing on June 4, Anwar’s family remembered him for his kind heart and said that he had worked in Kuwait for years to support his family in Pakistan before they made the move to the U.S. to pursue the American dream.

His daughter noted that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was “failed by the law in this city.”

“Is the law protecting us or them?” she asked. “Why was she not in a facility that day?”

