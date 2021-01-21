Sen. Coons Says Biden Planning to Run Again in 2024: ‘He’s Up for the Challenge’

Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) speaks on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during a news conference in Washington, D.C., October 22, 2020. (Ken Cedeno/Reuters)

President Joe Biden is planning to run for a second term in 2024, according to Senator Chris Coon (D., Del.), a close ally to Biden.

“He is planning to run again,” Coons told Politico’s Transition Playbook last weekend. “He knows that we are at the middle of an absolute turning point, a pivot point in American history. And he’s up for the challenge.”

Whether Biden will seek a second term has been the subject of much speculation as the Democrat, at 78 years old, became the oldest candidate ever elected to the presidency.

Biden’s decision to run for a second term will be of great consequence to those in his party who may look to run after his time in office has ended, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Politico, some outside advisers have encouraged the president to declare or file for reelection immediately to silence any lame-duck talk, as former President Donald Trump did on Inauguration Day in 2017.

Biden’s team has instead insisted that Biden should focus on COVID-19 and economic recovery efforts rather than 2024.

Biden reportedly signaled to aides in December 2019 that he was considering serving just one term or making a one-term pledge, according to Ryan Lizza. Though Biden pushed back against those reports saying, “I don’t have any plans on one term.”

After his primary win, he told donors that he views himself as a “transition candidate,” acting as a bridge to a younger generation of leadership.

However, aides to Biden say he has been emboldened by his election win, according to Politico.

Every newly elected president has run for reelection since Grover Cleveland in 1988 — Calvin Coolidge, Lyndon Johnson and Harry Truman did not run a second time but served partial terms after the deaths of their predecessors, before winning election.

