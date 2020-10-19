News

Politics & Policy

Sen. Cornyn: Relationship with Trump Was Like ‘Women Who Get Married and Think They’re Going to Change Their Spouse’

By
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during the second day of the Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 13, 2020. (Stefani Reynolds/Reuters)

Senator John Cornyn (R.,Texas) on Friday worked to distance himself from President Trump, saying he had privately disagreed with the president on issues including budget deficits, trade agreements and border security.

The high-ranking Republican senator, facing a tougher-than-expected reelection race against Democrat M.J. Hegar, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his relationship with Trump was “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.”

“I think what we found is that we’re not going to change President Trump. He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there’s not much in between,” Cornyn said. “What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I’ve observed, those usually don’t end too well.”

Cornyn pointed to former Senator Bob Corker (R., Tenn.) who decided not to run for re-election in 2018 after public disagreements with the president over issues such as a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico led him to become a frequent subject of Trump’s tweets.

The Texas Republican said he was comfortable praising the president publicly in situations where the pair had worked well, such as on judicial nominations, Hurricane Harvey relief, a U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal and tax cuts. 

“[W]hen I have had differences of opinion, which I have, [I] do that privately,” Cornyn said. “I have found that has allowed me to be much more effective, I believe, than to satisfy those who say I ought to call him out or get into a public fight with him.”

The senator said he disagreed with Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency in order to use money from the defense budget to build segments of a border wall after Congress refused to allocate the funds. He said he also objected to how Trump handled trade agreements with China and other Asian countries, including the president’s move to pull the U.S. out of a Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“I applaud him for standing up to China but, frankly, this idea that China is paying the price and we’re not paying the price here at home is just not true,” Cornyn said.

Comments

While Cornyn has rarely criticized the president, his recent comments come after telling the Houston Chronicle earlier this month that he believed the president had “let his guard down” on the coronavirus and created “confusion” about the severity of the pandemic in trying to paint a more rosy picture of the virus.

“I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline,” he said then.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More