Sen. Sasse Calls on Trump to Present ‘Real Evidence’ of Voter Fraud

Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) speaks during the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 14, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Reuters)

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Friday said President Trump’s lawyers must present “real evidence” of voter fraud, as the campaign has yet to publicly provide any proof to back up repeated claims of fraud in a number of key swing states.

Sasse, according to Axios’ Jonathan Swan, joined a number of Republicans who have pushed back against the president’s claims that an unprecedented number of mail-in votes cast this election have lead to widespread voter fraud.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump in electoral votes 264 to 214, according to projections by the Associated Press, with a number of votes yet to be counted as of Friday afternoon. Biden needs just six more electoral votes to reach the threshold of 270 needed to claim victory, though the Trump campaign has filed a number of lawsuits in swing states including Pennsylvania and Georgia, where they claim voter fraud has taken place.

“Fraud is poison to self-government, so these are major allegations,” Sasse said. “If the President’s legal team has real evidence, they need to present it immediately to both the public and the courts. In the meantime, all legal votes need to be counted according to relevant state laws. This is our American system and it works.”

. @BenSasse: fraud is poison to self-government, so these are major allegations. If the President’s legal team has real evidence, they need to present it immediately to both the public and the courts. In the meantime, all legal votes need to be counted according to relevant… /1 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 6, 2020

Biden is leading in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, and would need the electoral votes of just one of those states to reach 270.

Sasse, who just won reelection in Nebraska, has a history of sparring with the president. Just last month he criticized the president on a phone call with constituents, saying Trump had “flirted with white supremacists” and that he “kisses dictators’ butts.” Sasse was also critical of the president’s handling of the coronavirus.

Over the summer, Sasse fought with Trump on Twitter over the president’s use of executive orders, with the Nebraska Republican telling the president “America doesn’t have kings.”

“No president — whether named Obama or Trump or Biden or AOC — has unilateral power to rewrite immigration law or to cut taxes or to raise taxes,” Sasse said in August. “This is because America doesn’t have kings.”

Sasse did, however, ultimately support Trump’s move to invoke a national emergency in order to appropriate Pentagon funds to the construction of a border wall, saying the statute was “overly-broad” but that Trump’s executive order did not violate it as its current written.

