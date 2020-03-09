Senator Ted Cruz, Representative Paul Gosar Self-Quarantine after Exposure to Coronavirus Patient at CPAC

Sen. Ted Cruz (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Representative Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) announced on Sunday that they would begin to self-quarantine after learning they had come into contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference who later tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Cruz’s interaction with the attendee “consisted of a brief conversation and a handshake,” the senator said in a statement.

“Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low,” Cruz wrote. “The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people who have interacted with me in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission.”

Gosar also released a statement confirming he would enter self-quarantine, saying he and his staff showed no symptoms of the illness.

“I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus,” Gosar wrote. “We are all asymptomatic and feel great. But we are being proactive and cautious. Keep the person in the hospital in your prayers.”

There are currently over 545 confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus throughout the U.S., with 22 deaths so far.