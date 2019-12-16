News

White House

Senate Dems Request Impeachment Testimony from Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton

By
John Bolton at CPAC 2017 (Gage Skidmore)

Senate Democrats are requesting that four members of the Trump administration testify in the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made the request in a Sunday letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasizing that the process must be bipartisan and “allow the public to have confidence in the process.”

“The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people,” the minority leader wrote. “That is the great challenge for the Senate in the coming weeks.”

Mulvaney, who is also the Office of Management and Budget director, came under fire in October for telling reporters, “We do that all the time,” regarding the use of congressionally appropriated military aid to coerce the Ukrainians to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden.

Democrats also want to bring in as witnesses a Mulvaney aide and an Office of Management and Budget official whom Democrats believe may have information about the delayed U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Bolton is said to have met privately with Trump in August to persuade him to release the $391 million in delayed military aid to Ukraine.

Schumer also requested in his letter that the trial process begin on January 6, with the actual trial commencing three days later.

Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell, said his boss wouldn’t negotiate publicly before meeting with Schumer to discuss the parameters of the trial.

“Leader McConnell has made it clear he plans to meet with Leader Schumer to discuss the contours of a trial soon. That timeline has not changed,“ Andres said on Sunday night

McConnell said Thursday that he has no choice but to take up impeachment but plans to be in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people who are representing the president in the well of the Senate.”

Comments

“There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this,” the Kentucky Republican said.

The House is expected to hold a full House vote to impeach the president this week.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
White House

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

By
It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
World

Present at the Demolition

By
Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
U.S.

Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

By
In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
World

Well . . . .

By
So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More
White House

The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

By
Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More