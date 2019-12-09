News

Immigration

Senate Dems Urge White House to Fire Stephen Miller over Leaked Emails

By
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and White House director of social media Dan Scavino board Air Force One for travel to Louisiana at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 14, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Senate Democrats on Monday sent a letter to President Trump calling for the “immediate removal” of White House immigration adviser Stephen Miller.

“Recent reports confirm that [Miller] advanced white nationalist, anti-immigrant ideologies,” wrote the group of 27 senators led by Kamala Harris (D., Calif.). “Continuing to employ him as the senior architect of your immigration policies ensures that those policies discriminate against individuals of color to advance white nationalist ideals. He must be removed.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center revealed last month that Miller had in 2016 shared links from the white nationalist website VDARE and other publications associated with white nationalism with Breitbart News, in an attempt to shape coverage of immigration issues while working as an aid to then-senator Jeff Sessions.

“These e-mails clearly show what is driving Mr. Miller,” the senators wrote. “It’s not national security, it’s white supremacy—something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House.”

Miller had also forwarded material from the Center for Immigration Studies to Breitbart. The SPLC considers CIS a “hate group.”

Comments

“We used [CIS material] to spin a narrative where immigrants of color were not only dangerous, violent individuals but also posed an existential threat to America,” former Breitbart reporter Katie McHugh said at the time.

The Center for Immigration Studies’ executive director Mark Krikorian has disputed the SPLC’s characterization of the CIS, saying in 2017 that the SPLC “conflates groups that really do preach hatred, such as the Ku Klux Klan and Nation of Islam, with ones that simply do not share the SPLC’s political preferences.”

Comments

