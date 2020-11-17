News

Economy & Business

Senate Fails to Advance Nomination of Judy Shelton to Fed

By
Judy Shelton testifies before a House committee on her nomination to the Federal Reserve Board, February 13, 2020. (via C-SPAN)

Senate Republicans could not marshal enough votes on Tuesday to advance the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve board, throwing Shelton’s candidacy into further doubt.

Senators Rick Scott (R., Fla.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) missed the vote because they were quarantining after possible exposure to coronavirus, while Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.) was absent due to a family matter, the Wall Street Journal reported. Lamar as well as Mitt Romney (R., Utah) and Susan Collins (R., Maine) have all opposed Shelton’s nomination, and with five Republicans missing in total, the caucus was not able to advance Shelton.

Shelton has advocated a return to the gold standard and has a record of support for high interest rates and zero-percent inflation. The nomination has raised eyebrows among some Republicans.

“Nobody wants anybody on the Federal Reserve that has a fatal attraction to nutty ideas,” Senator John Kennedy (R., La.) said after a hearing with Shelton in February. “Now, I’m not saying that’s the case here, but that was sort of the dialectic going on.”

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have also worried that Shelton has over the past year made tweaked her remarks on policy to be more in line with those of President Trump. The president favors low interest rates and does not appear to worry about inflation levels.

“Ms. Shelton has shown herself to be an economic weather vane, pointing whichever direction she believes the partisan winds are blowing,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said after the Tuesday hearing. Schumer has warned that all Senate Democrats will oppose Shelton’s nomination.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
Elections

A Twist in the Georgia Recount

By
During the Georgia recount, a county stumbles upon a stash of votes they missed the first time, to the benefit of . . . President Trump; Georgia’s secretary of state makes a high-stakes accusation about Senator Lindsey Graham and Lin Wood files a suit that argues every absentee ballot in Georgia should be ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
U.S.

The Failure of Black Lives Matter

By
Black Lives Matter came up with the single most effective political slogan of the year. While no one was likely to be overly impressed with Joe Biden’s line, “Build Back Better,” and Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” or “Make America Great Again, Again” didn’t have the resonance of the ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More