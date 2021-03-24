Senate Narrowly Confirms Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary

Rachel Levine speaks during her confirmation hearing to be Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via Reuters)

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary on Wednesday.

Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) were the only two Republicans to vote with Democrats in favor of Levine’s confirmation. Levine is the first transgender person ever confirmed to a government position by the Senate.

Levine, a pediatrician by training, was appointed Pennsylvania health secretary by Governor Tom Wolfe in 2017. Levine faced calls to resign in Spring 2020 following reports that she removed her mother from a personal care home, after ordering state nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals.

