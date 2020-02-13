News

White House

Senate Passes Resolution Limiting Trump’s War Powers in Iran

By
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to N.C. from Washington, D.C., February 7, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The Senate on Thursday passed a resolution limiting President Trump’s authority to take military action against Iran.

All Democrats and eight Republicans voted 55 to 45 to approve the Iran War Powers resolution, which stipulates that Trump must seek the approval of Congress before launching further strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The resolution states that it “directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

The measure adds that it is not intended to expose America to danger, stating that no part of the resolution “shall be construed to prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack.”

Trump warned that, “if my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day” in a Wednesday tweet, urging senators not to vote for the measure.

“It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness,” Trump wrote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adamantly opposed the measure.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate introduced similar measures reigning in Trump’s war powers after the president last month ordered a strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. The U.S. successfully executed a precision strike on the car in which he was riding at Baghdad International Airport, sparking immediate international worries about how Iran would retaliate.

The Senate version of the resolution must now be passed by the House before it is sent to Trump’s desk, where he is expected to veto it. The resolution is not expected to attract the two-thirds majority of the Senate required to override a presidential veto.

