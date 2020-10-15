Senate Republicans Look to Subpoena Twitter, Facebook CEOs to Testify after Censorship of Hunter Biden Story

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) before the Senate Judiciary Committee convenes in Washington, D.C., October 15, 2020. (Bill O'Leary/Reuters)

Republican leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday called on the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to testify before the committee and said they were prepared to issue subpoenas to compel testimony regarding their decisions to censor negative stories about Democrats.

Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas), Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) announced that the Committee would vote on a subpoena on Tuesday for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify on Friday, October 23, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

“This is election interference and we’re 19 days out from an election,” Cruz said. “It has no precedent in the history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on.”

Hawley called on the committee to also subpoena Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Committee’s concern comes after news that both social media platforms had worked to suppress a New York Post report based on emails which suggest the younger Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then- Vice President Joe Biden, and a Ukranian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The authenticity of the emails has not been confirmed.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.