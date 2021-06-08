Senate Republicans Urge Harris to Focus Closer to Home amid Guatemala-Mexico Migration Tour

As Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico and Guatemala this week to address the “root causes” of migration, Senate GOP Whip John Thune and other Republican lawmakers are urging the Democrat to narrow the scope of her mission to address longstanding immigration enforcement issues closer to home.

Thune said in a statement to National Review that while “we should all hope for a quick end to the crisis at the border,” he hasn’t seen a “willingness from this administration to revert back to policies that were working.”

“I hope the vice president’s trip lets her take an honest look at the open-border …