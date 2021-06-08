News

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans Urge Harris to Focus Closer to Home amid Guatemala-Mexico Migration Tour

By
Senator John Thune (R., S.D.) speaks during a news conference following the weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., December 15, 2020. (Rod Lamkey/Pool via Reuters)

As Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico and Guatemala this week to address the “root causes” of migration, Senate GOP Whip John Thune and other Republican lawmakers are urging the Democrat to narrow the scope of her mission to address longstanding immigration enforcement issues closer to home.

Thune said in a statement to National Review that while “we should all hope for a quick end to the crisis at the border,” he hasn’t seen a “willingness from this administration to revert back to policies that were working.”

“I hope the vice president’s trip lets her take an honest look at the open-border

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Recommended

The Latest