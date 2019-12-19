News

U.S.

Senate Sends 2020 Budget to Trump’s Desk

By
(Unsplash)

The Senate approved a government budget for the 2020 fiscal year on Thursday, sending the $1.43 trillion spending package to President Trump’s desk ahead of a potential government shutdown Friday.

The 2,300 page package includes 13 appropriation bills, and was split into two parts — domestic and military funding — after Trump threatened in March 2018 to “never sign another” omnibus spending package.

The domestic portion of the package passed by a 71–23 vote, while the military portion passed 81–11. The House had overwhelmingly approved both on Tuesday, with the former passing 297–120 and the latter passing 280–138.

“A lot of hard work brought this appropriations process back from the brink,” Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said of the bills. “This legislation touches all 50 states. This is why full-year funding bills are better than chronic CRs.”

Other Republicans, howeverm complained about the timing and size of the package, arguing that it didn’t do enough to address fiscal concerns.

“Leaders and appropriators have cleverly put the negotiated spending agreement into two bills so that we can all pretend that it’s better than just one,” said Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah). “Even though they were negotiated at the same time, released to the public at the same time, and will be voted on within only minutes of each other.”

Comments

Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) called the bill a “pile of trash,” while Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote that “it’s time to stop the madness. How many more trillions of dollars do we need to spend before we wake up to the danger of our national debt?”

Overall, the package increased government funding by nearly $50 billion from last year. Despite concerns, Trump is expected to sign the bill.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More