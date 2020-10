Judge Amy Coney Barrett at an event to announce her nomination to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2020 (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will vote next Monday, October 26, to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The announcement comes after four days of hearings on Barrett’s nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

President Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

