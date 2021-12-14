Senator Blumenthal Delivered Speech at Communist Party Awards

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, June 2, 2020. (Tom Williams/Reuters Pool)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), one of the wealthiest members of the Senate, delivered a speech at an awards ceremony last week hosted by a Communist Party affiliate, according to a new report.

Blumenthal attended the event, which was used in part to recruit new members to the organization, and presented certificates of special recognition from the Senate to three winners of the Connecticut People’s World Committee’s annual “Amistad Award,” the Washington Free Beacon reported. The committee is an affiliate of the Communist Party USA and the Marxist People’s World news site.

“I am really excited and honored to be with you today and share in this remarkable occasion,” Blumenthal said at the ceremony, according to the Yankee Institute, a free market think tank in Connecticut.

Blumenthal used his speech to drum up support for President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda and other Democratic policy goals, including a $15 minimum wage and eliminating the legislative filibuster.

The Connecticut Democratic also touted the importance of “holding corporations accountable for the basic treatment of the American people.”

“We need to look at our entire tax system, beginning with Build Back Better,” he said.

Blumenthal was invited by Communist Party members and ceremony emcees Lisa Bergmann and Ben McManus.

Bergmann, who blamed corporations for the “imperialism that exists in our world that is undermining the labor and environment,” introduced Blumenthal at the event, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“If you are not already part of the Communist Party, we invite you to participate and contribute and join,” Bergmann said after Blumenthal’s speech concluded. “There’s more and more people talking about socialism in this country as it becomes more and more clear that capitalism is not going to work for our future.”

McManus similarly urged attendees to “join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights, and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace, and planet before profits.”

Blumenthal is worth an estimated $100 million, largely because of his wife, who is a member of a New York real estate dynasty. He has come under fire for being “unaware” of all of his investments, including in U.S. Shanghai LLC., a real estate company connected to the Chinese government, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

