Senator Cory Gardner Loses Senate Race in Colorado

Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner speaks during the final debate with Democratic challenger and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in Fort Collins, Colo., October 13, 2020. (Bethany Baker/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Cory Gardner lost his Senate bid for reelection in Colorado during Tuesday’s general election in one of the most-watched races in the country.

The first-term Republican senator lost to his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, who was governor of Colorado until last year.

Hickenlooper’s victory brings Democrats one step closer to flipping enough seats to gain control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-seat majority. The party needs to win at least three additional seats to control the upper chamber.

Gardner’s loss came as Joe Biden won Colorado in the presidential race, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina also have races with Republicans who are considered vulnerable.

