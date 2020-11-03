News

Elections

Senator Cory Gardner Loses Senate Race in Colorado

By
Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner speaks during the final debate with Democratic challenger and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in Fort Collins, Colo., October 13, 2020. (Bethany Baker/Pool via Reuters)

Senator Cory Gardner lost his Senate bid for reelection in Colorado during Tuesday’s general election in one of the most-watched races in the country.

The first-term Republican senator lost to his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, who was governor of Colorado until last year.

Hickenlooper’s victory brings Democrats one step closer to flipping enough seats to gain control of the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-seat majority. The party needs to win at least three additional seats to control the upper chamber.

Comments

Gardner’s loss came as Joe Biden won Colorado in the presidential race, according to the Associated Press.

Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina also have races with Republicans who are considered vulnerable.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More