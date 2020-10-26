News

Law & the Courts

Senator Ed Markey Slams Judicial ‘Originalism’ as ‘Racist,’ ‘Sexist,’ and ‘Homophobic’

By
Sen. Ed Markey (right) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold a news conference for their proposed “Green New Deal” at the U.S. Capitol, February 7, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) slammed judicial originalism in a Senate floor speech hours before the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Originalism is a mode of legal interpretation by which a judge considers a legal document’s original meaning at the time the document was written. Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom Judge Barrett clerked in the late 1990’s, was considered one of the foremost exponents of this judicial philosophy.

Democrats have vociferously opposed Barrett’s confirmation to the Court, which would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the bench. Senator Markey on Monday criticized Barrett’s adherence to Scalia’s originalism.

“Originalism is racist. Originalism is sexist. Originalism is homophobic. Originalism is just a fancy word for discrimination,” Markey said on the Senate floor, in a line he later posted on Twitter. Markey added in his floor speech, “For originalists, LGBT stands for ‘let’s go back in time.'”

In additional tweets, Markey also called for Democrats to “abolish the filibuster” and to “expand the Supreme Court,” i.e. expand the number of justices appointed to the bench.

Throughout Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Democrats portrayed her looming confirmation as threatening abortion rights as well as the viability of the Affordable Care Act. Markey returned to these points in his floor speech.

“We can have the ACA or we can have the ACB, but we can’t have both,” Markey said.

Comments

Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) mocked those concerns as unfounded during the opening hearings for Barrettt.

“Democrats and their allies shouldn’t claim to know how any judge would rule in any particular case,” Grassley said earlier this month, noting that Justices John Paul, Anthony Kennedy, and David Souter were criticized for alleged sexism. “Ultimately, the Left praised these justices that they [previously] attacked.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More