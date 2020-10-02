News

White House

Senator Mike Lee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By
Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah)

Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) announced on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The news came after President Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the virus, along with White House aide Hope Hicks and RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Lee has made multiple appearances on Capitol Hill and at the White House in recent days, although it is not apparent that his case is connected to the president’s.

On Tuesday, Lee met with Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett contracted coronavirus during the summer and has since recovered, the Washington Post reported, and on Friday Barrett tested negative for a reinfection.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19…yesterday’s test came back positive,” Lee said in a statement on Friday. The Utah senator will quarantine for at least ten days.

Lee added that he spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and Senate Judiciary Committee head Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) “and assured them I will be back to work in time” to advance “the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Republicans are attempting to confirm Barrett as Supreme Court justice before election day, over the objections of Democrats. Lee was set to take part in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Barrett.

Comments

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and ranking Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) called for the Barrett hearings to be delayed following the news that President Trump contracted coronavirus.

“It is premature” for Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) “to commit to a hearing schedule when we do not know the full extent of potential exposure stemming from the president’s infection,” Schumer and Feinstein said in a statement.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Regulatory Policy

New York’s Restaurant Disaster

By
With New York City sinking ever deeper into financial difficulty, it’s worth paying attention to this report over on the home page by Brittany Bernstein. Here’s an extract: Half of New York City’s bars and restaurants are in danger of permanently closing in the next six months as a result of financial ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

New York’s Restaurant Disaster

By
With New York City sinking ever deeper into financial difficulty, it’s worth paying attention to this report over on the home page by Brittany Bernstein. Here’s an extract: Half of New York City’s bars and restaurants are in danger of permanently closing in the next six months as a result of financial ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Media

Losing a Baby

By
The New York Times has an article today about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, who revealed the heartbreaking news yesterday evening that they had lost their unborn son after pregnancy complications. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen ... Read More
Media

Losing a Baby

By
The New York Times has an article today about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend, who revealed the heartbreaking news yesterday evening that they had lost their unborn son after pregnancy complications. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen ... Read More