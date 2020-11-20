Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wears a face mask during a break in a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Friday.

The Florida Republican, who will turn 68 next month, came into contact with an unidentified individual on Friday of last week who later tested positive, Scott’s office said. Scott took several rapid tests that came back negative, but a more reliable nasal swab test came back positive Friday morning.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning,” Scott said in a statement. “I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C.”

Scott urged the public to take steps to “protect yourselves and others,” including wearing masks, socially distancing, and quarantining if necessary.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year,” Scott said. “But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. … I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Earlier this week, another Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, 87, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be quarantining.

