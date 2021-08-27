Senator Rubio: American Women Are Not Being Allowed Through Taliban Checkpoints

On Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio pushed back on the State Department’s assertion that Americans have been able to make their way through Taliban checkpoints on their way to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, writing “this is a lie.”

More alarming still was his accusation that the Taliban “isn’t allowing American women through their checkpoints without a male guardian & are blocking non-citizen family members of U.S. citizens.”

A spokeswoman for Senator Rubio has confirmed these details, telling National Review that “the office of U.S. Senator Rubio, as well as other Senate offices, have heard alarming anecdotes of women …