News

World

Trump Oversees ‘Breakthrough’ Serbia-Kosovo Agreement to Normalize Economic Relations

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic (seated at left) and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti (right) at the White House, September 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Kosovo will recognize Israel, and Serbia will move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, President Trump announced Friday after he oversaw a “breakthrough” agreement to normalize economic relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić and Kosovan prime minister Avdullah Hoti inked the Belgrade-Pristina deal during a joint visit to the White House on Thursday, more than a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. 

“Today, I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment,” Trump said in a statement. “Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization. After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my Administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a real breakthrough on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues.”

The president also announced that Kosovo, a mainly Muslim country that had not previously recognized Israel, would establish diplomatic relations with the Jewish state soon and that Serbia is aiming to move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, as the U.S. has done, by July 2021.

“It has taken tremendous bravery by President Vučić of Serbia and Prime Minister Hoti of Kosovo to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments,” Trump said. “By doing so, they have made their countries, the Balkans, and the world safer. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region going forward.”

Vučić said the countries “haven’t resolved all our problems, but this is a huge step forward.”

Comments

“This is a great moment for the region,” Hoti said

The agreement comes weeks after Trump announced a deal to open up relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
U.S.

The Lives of the Martyrs

By
Left-wing militias are crisscrossing the country executing a “coordinated attack on law enforcement, on public property, and on private property,” says Attorney General Bill Barr. “And that can’t be tolerated.” Nonsense. Of course it can be tolerated. It is being tolerated. Bill Barr is tolerating it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Is ‘Precrime’ Here?

By
What if you could stop a crime before it happened? It's been a staple of fiction since at least 1956, when Philip K. Dick's sci-fi novella The Minority Report, imagined a world in which psionic “precogs” were able to predict and stop “precrime.” It was later adapted as a 2002 film directed by Steven ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Is ‘Precrime’ Here?

By
What if you could stop a crime before it happened? It's been a staple of fiction since at least 1956, when Philip K. Dick's sci-fi novella The Minority Report, imagined a world in which psionic “precogs” were able to predict and stop “precrime.” It was later adapted as a 2002 film directed by Steven ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Wrong-Way Biden

By
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
NR PLUS Economics

How the Far Left Fails Basic Math

By
The posts are a staple of liberal social media: Attacking the greedy billionaire who could “easily” give everyone $1 million. “Jeff Bezos could give every single American $3 million and he’d still have $188.8 billion.” “Imagine if @JeffBezos decided to give $1,000,000 to each of those 33 million ... Read More
NR PLUS Economics

How the Far Left Fails Basic Math

By
The posts are a staple of liberal social media: Attacking the greedy billionaire who could “easily” give everyone $1 million. “Jeff Bezos could give every single American $3 million and he’d still have $188.8 billion.” “Imagine if @JeffBezos decided to give $1,000,000 to each of those 33 million ... Read More