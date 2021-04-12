Several Minnesota Businesses Looted Sunday also Were Ransacked in Last Year’s Riots

Several stores ransacked after Sunday’s fatal police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota were vandalized and looted less than a year ago in the riots that ensued across the Twin Cities after George Floyd’s death in police custody.

The Foot Locker, T-Mobile and GameStop stores in the city were among the stores looted last May, said Mark Allen, the president of the Brooklyn Center Business Association. He worries about the lasting impact this second go-round of rioting will have on the business community.

“What would be the rationale or the reason that any of those businesses … would want to open in our …