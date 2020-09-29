News

Several Senate Dems Refuse to Meet with Barrett, Come Out against Confirmation

By
Amy Coney Barrett testifies before Congress, September 6, 2017. (via C-SPAN)

Three Senate Democrats so far have announced that they will refuse a customary meeting with President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, although Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) admitted on Sunday that Democrats would likely be unable to stop a confirmation.

Trump nominated Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18 at age 87. Republicans are attempting to confirm Barrett before the November elections, and her prospective appointment would give the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Schumer said at a Sunday news conference that he would not meet with Barrett, “because I believe, first, that the whole process has been illegitimate, and, second, because she has already stated that she is for overturning the [Affordable Care Act].”

Prior to Schumer’s statement, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.), Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), both confirmed that they would not meet with the nominee. The senators warned that Barrett’s rulings would be unfavorable toward the ACA, and cited her pro-life stance as another reason for opposition.

“I will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” Gillibrand wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “This nomination process is illegitimate. I refuse to participate in the further degradation of our democracy and our judiciary.” Blumenthal also wrote on Twitter, “I will refuse to treat this process as legitimate & will not meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

Senators Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), Maizie Hirono (D., Hawaii), and Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.), have already announced that they will not vote to confirm Barrett, although those senators have not dismissed meeting with the nominee. However, Durbin, who is the Senate Minority Whip, admitted on Sunday that there was little Democrats could do to prevent Barrett’s confirmation.

“We can slow it down perhaps a matter of hours, maybe days at the most,” Durbin told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week. “But we can’t stop the outcome.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Three Cheers for Ruth Graham

In her piece in the New York Times today, Ruth Graham captured something quite true: Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a cultural moment for conservative women. We don’t like to talk in terms of trailblazing, because these words have ideological implications. But we all remember the “mommy wars” when moms ... Read More
It’s Time for a Change in Leadership

A lot of people -- including me -- will tell you he didn’t belong in the top job. We will tell you that nothing in his past performance indicated that he could handle the responsibility or had the right temperament for the pressures of leadership. Some of us opposed him before he stepped through the door and ... Read More
Obama Wrote Trump a $73 Million Check

The New York Times’ big exposé on President Trump's tax returns flags some things that may be dodgy but mainly it just confirms what everybody (including Trump) has always said -- there are a lot of loopholes in the tax code that a savvy operator can exploit. Whose fault is that? The system long predates ... Read More
Wokes, Trads, and Nones

Matthew Schmitz offers a provocative thesis in Tablet. He divides our culture-war camps into three: the Woke, who are anti-racist politically correct progressive true believers currently seeking cultural hegemony. Opposed to them are the Trads and the Nones. The Trads are traditional, religious, and conservative. ... Read More
‘Nothing Is So Permanent As . . . .’

Here’s the Economist from July, describing the deal in Brussels under which (subject to various approvals) the EU agreed both its latest multi-year budget and a COVID-19 rescue package: The deal has two elements: the regular EU budget, or multiannual financial framework (MFF), worth nearly €1.1trn ($1.3tn) ... Read More
