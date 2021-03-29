Ship Blocking Suez Canal Freed

A satellite image shows container ship Ever Given after it ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, March 25, 2021. (CNES/AIRBUS DS via Reuters)

The cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week has been freed, the Suez Canal Authority announced on Monday.

The agency said the Ever Given, the container ship stretching about a quarter of a mile long, was 80 percent refloated as of Monday morning and was freed completely around 3 p.m. Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sissi hailed the operation’s progress, even declaring the crisis over.

Advertisement

“Egyptians have succeeded today in ending the crisis of the stranded ship in the Suez Canal,” al-Sissi said in a statement.

Roughly 13 percent of global shipping flows through the canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. Shipping companies have been rerouting their vessels around the southern tip of Africa.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.