News

NR PLUS Media

‘Shocked’ by Russian Invasion, RT Writer Quits in Protest

By
Jonny Tickle, a 27-year-old from England, quit his job as a writer for the Russian state media outlet RT after the invasion of Ukraine. (Courtesy of Jonny Tickle)

Although he believed at the time that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was highly unlikely, Jonny Tickle warned his bosses in late February that if it were to occur, he would leave his position as a writer with the Russian state-run media outlet RT.

On February 24, after the Russian airstrikes commenced and Russian tanks began rolling across the Ukrainian border, that’s exactly what Tickle did.

“I was as shocked as anybody,” Tickle told National Review about the Russian attack. “The newsroom was shocked. Everyone was upset about it. Nobody wanted it to happen.”

American and European leaders have long labeled RT –

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest

Say No to a No-Fly Zone

Say No to a No-Fly Zone

Enforcement would necessarily involve direct military confrontation with Russia and might not even meaningfully change the operational situation in Ukraine.