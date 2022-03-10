‘Shocked’ by Russian Invasion, RT Writer Quits in Protest

Although he believed at the time that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was highly unlikely, Jonny Tickle warned his bosses in late February that if it were to occur, he would leave his position as a writer with the Russian state-run media outlet RT.

On February 24, after the Russian airstrikes commenced and Russian tanks began rolling across the Ukrainian border, that’s exactly what Tickle did.

“I was as shocked as anybody,” Tickle told National Review about the Russian attack. “The newsroom was shocked. Everyone was upset about it. Nobody wanted it to happen.”

American and European leaders have long labeled RT –

…