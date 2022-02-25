News

Scenes of Devastation and Resolve from the Russian Invasion of Kyiv

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Russian military forces appeared to be closing in on the capital city of Kyiv on Friday, the second day of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the Russian military over the course of the first 36 hours of fighting — President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his countrymen to pursue of a strategy of extracting “maximum losses” from the Russians — but the invaders are nevertheless advancing.

Zelensky, for his part, is refusing to leave Kyiv, even as the Russians advance on his position and launch airstrikes on the city. In a Friday morning address, Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians, civilians and soldiers, have been confirmed killed since the start of the Russian invasion. His government is handing out weaponry to the the city’s residents and urging them to make Molotov cocktails in preparation for the Russians’ arrival. Here are are some sights and scenes from Kyiv, as it prepares for a siege.

