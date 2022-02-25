Scenes of Devastation and Resolve from the Russian Invasion of Kyiv

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Russian military forces appeared to be closing in on the capital city of Kyiv on Friday, the second day of the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military inflicted significant losses on the Russian military over the course of the first 36 hours of fighting — President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his countrymen to pursue of a strategy of extracting “maximum losses” from the Russians — but the invaders are nevertheless advancing.

Zelensky, for his part, is refusing to leave Kyiv, even as the Russians advance on his position and launch airstrikes on the city. In a Friday morning address, Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians, civilians and soldiers, have been confirmed killed since the start of the Russian invasion. His government is handing out weaponry to the the city’s residents and urging them to make Molotov cocktails in preparation for the Russians’ arrival. Here are are some sights and scenes from Kyiv, as it prepares for a siege.

Something large was intercepted by Ukrainian air defences over Kyiv minutes ago pic.twitter.com/TkH5nrecSM — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) February 25, 2022

I’m in the north of #Kyiv where Russia is continuing to bomb the neighborhoods. This is the bridge that Ukraine blew up today to prevent the advance of Russian tanks. You can see ppl fleeing the city on foot scrambling over the ruins; I watched as a man dragged over his bicycle. pic.twitter.com/QVoxht2LDs — Francesca Ebel (@FrancescaEbel) February 25, 2022

In Kyiv’s Obolon, firearms are delivered to anyone willing pic.twitter.com/UbHgBQNZJu — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 25, 2022

this is what kyiv does for europe. what europe is doing for ukraine? pic.twitter.com/C5ENpqUu9V — maksym.eristavi 🏳️‍🌈 (@MaximEristavi) February 25, 2022

Molotovs in Kyiv.

Waiting for Russian tanks. pic.twitter.com/PKHPv5k9Ub — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 25, 2022

An old man rescued from the smashed car https://t.co/2kWOOGQgVd pic.twitter.com/DCGbNgYnlw — Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) February 25, 2022

#Ukraine The man whose car was rammed and crushed by alleged Russian strela has been rescued,

Kyiv oblast pic.twitter.com/p5U3Rwni5l — Ukraine live (@berojag59060636) February 25, 2022

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Wreckage of target shot down over Kyiv crashed into residential complex pic.twitter.com/DOmg4kkDMS — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) February 25, 2022

There is reportedly a Ukrainian fighter pilot who has taken out 6 Russian jets in air to air combat. He is being called the “Ghost of Kyiv”pic.twitter.com/zCdK2URsHM — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) February 25, 2022

“How long do you think you can hold out?” “Forever.” Former Ukrainian President @poroshenko takes up a Kalashnikov rifle alongside civilian defense forces as he speaks to @JohnBerman from the streets of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/jxGl6BKgZR — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2022

News from Kyiv is that Ukrainian forces have blown up three bridges around the city to impede any tank advance pic.twitter.com/coUAEZhpQ4 — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 25, 2022

President Zelensky of Ukraine today in Kyiv. One picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/XOW7Nc4Arj — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 25, 2022

Natali Sevriukova reacts near her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/TTjFnbaHnH — Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) February 25, 2022

The Kyiv mayor Viraly Klitschko prepares to defend his city. This is leadership. pic.twitter.com/0EeRCsyVRZ — Visegrád 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) February 25, 2022

