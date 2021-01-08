Simon & Schuster Scraps Plans for Hawley’s Book

Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.,) talks with a house member on the floor of the house during a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/Reuters)

Simon & Schuster said Thursday it is cancelling plans to publish a book by Senator Josh Hawley, one of the Republicans who objected to Congress certifying the results of the presidential election.

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” the publisher continued. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: At the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat.”

The Missouri senator’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” was set to be published in June.

A day before the publishing company’s decision, a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol where they eventually overpowered Capitol Police and forced their way into the halls of Congress. The Senate floor, where a joint session of Congress was being held to certify the presidential election results, was evacuated. The violence resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer.

The riot followed a rally outside the White House where President Trump again claimed he won the election and alleged that widespread voter fraud was the cause of Democratic victories.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women,” Trump told the crowd.

Hawley was vehemently criticized and called on to resign after he decided to stick to his plan of opposing the election results in Congress, even after Wednesday’s violent events. Hawley was the first of several GOP senators to announce he would oppose certifying the electoral votes.

Hawley panned the publisher’s decision as “Orwellian” in a statement posted to Twitter and vowed to fight the decision in court.

“This could not be more Orwellian,” Hawley said. “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.”

“Only approved speech can now be published,” he said. “This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

