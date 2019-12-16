News

Six of Jeff Van Drew’s Staffers Resign over Party Switch

Jeff Van Drew (vandrewforcongress.com)

Six staffers for New Jersey Representative Jeff Van Drew have resigned following reports that their boss plans to switch from the Democratic to the Republican party due to his opposition to impeachment.

Running as a Democrat in 2018, Van Drew won a district carried by President Trump in the 2016 elections. The congressman has consistently opposed the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into the president, and was one of only two Democrats to vote against continuing the inquiry in October.

“Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office,” read a letter signed by five aides to the congressman.

Van Drew’s director of constituency relations CeCe Doherty, a staffer who was not included among the signatories of the letter, also reportedly resigned on Sunday.

“Defeating Trump has and always will be the main goal for me,” Doherty said in comments to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s the reason I got involved in politics. I could not, in good conscience, continue working in an office where mutual morals and values were no longer present.”

Van Drew’s opposition to impeachment has cost him support within his district’s Democratic party apparatus. Internal polling showed 71 percent of Democratic primary voters would be less likely to support the congressman if he voted against impeachment.

President Trump on Sunday welcomed the news of Van Drew’s probable departure from the Democratic party.

“Wow, that would be big,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Always heard Jeff is very smart!”

The Damning Inspector General’s Report

It is hard to believe that the run-up to the presidential-election year has plumbed such a depth of farcical degradation. It must be that Trump’s influence has contributed to unserious responses, but he can’t be blamed for the unutterable nonsense of his opponents and the straight men of the political class ... Read More
Present at the Demolition

Economists at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund must feel pretty lucky these days. They work for just about the only institutions set up in the aftermath of World War II that aren't in the middle of an identity crisis. From Turtle Bay to Brussels, from Washington to Vienna, the decay of the economic ... Read More
Tlaib’s Confusion, and Ours

In response to Tuesday's shooting spree at a kosher market in New Jersey, Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter to offer her since-deleted lament: "White supremacy kills." Let's insist, for a moment, upon the Occam's razor explanation for the New Jersey massacre, undertaken by two now-deceased African-American ... Read More
Well . . . .

So much for my prophecies of doom. Britain's Conservatives won, and they won with a very healthy parliamentary majority, breaking through Labour’s “red wall” across the industrial (and post-industrial) Midlands and the North. The BBC: Leave-voting former mining towns like Workington, which was seen as ... Read More
The Costs of Trivializing Impeachment

Resorting to a vague “abuse of power” theory, the House Judiciary Committee Friday morning referred two articles of impeachment to the full House on the inevitable party-line vote. The full House will impeach the president next week, perhaps Wednesday, also on the inevitable party-line vote. The scarlet ... Read More
