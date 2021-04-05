Small-Time Landlords Struggle to Keep the Lights on as ‘Devastating’ Eviction Moratorium Continues

Stephanie Graves had a decision to make: buy new signage so she could open the pool at one of her apartment complexes, or pay the electric bill. She couldn’t afford both.

Ultimately, it wasn’t a hard decision. Lights are more important than a swimming pool.

“I need to keep my electricity on in the common areas so that the place isn’t black at night,” said Graves, who has an ownership stake in five Houston-area apartment complexes, and does third-party management for eleven other properties.

Graves is one of the millions of landlords and property owners in the U.S. struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, …