So Much for the ‘Party of Norms’

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we take aim at Democrats’ defiance of political norms, analyze reactions to the harassment of two moderate senators, and discuss more media misses.

Hey Dems, What Happened to ‘Political Norms’?

The party that banged on and on about “political norms” during the Trump administration seems to care little for such niceties now that it is in power. Democrats have dropped all pretense of caring about process in an attempt to cram through massive spending on infrastructure and social programs.

Eager to steamroll anyone who may stand in …