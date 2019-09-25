News

World

Social Media App TikTok Censors anti-China Content

By
The logo of TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

The social media app TikTok censors videos that are uploaded to its platform at the behest of the Chinese state, according to a trove of documents leaked to the Guardian.

TikTok instructs moderators for the app to censor content that casts China in a negative light, including any vides that reference Tiananmen Square, the Falun Gong religious group, and Tibetan independence. There is also suspicion that the app is censoring videos related to the Hong Kong protests against Chinese encroachment on its independence.

When the Washington Post searched for Hong Kong on the app, the results barely showed any sign of the protests or unrest.

TikTok’s guidelines for censoring specific content are usually included under more generalized headings. For example, the order to block anything including “criticism/attack towards policies, social rules of any country” contains a subcategory that bans criticism of China’s socialist government.

The app also bans any reference to “highly controversial topics, such as separatism, religion sects conflicts, [or] conflicts between ethnic groups,” which includes the Chinese conflict with Taiwan and the Tibetan independence movement.

There is also a list of twenty foreign leaders whose names are banned from the app, including Donald Trump and Barack Obama along with the heads of state of both Koreas, Japan and India. However, Chinese Communist Party chair Xi Jinping is not banned.

Comments

TikTok is owned by Bytedance, a technology company based in Beijing. They denied that the censorship guidelines enumerated by the Guardian were still in force, claiming to have changed the guidelines before the current protests in Hong Kong broke out.

TikTok is popular worldwide, mostly among young people under the age of 25.

Comments

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
White House

Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin

By
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More