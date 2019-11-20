News

White House

Sondland Testifies That Giuliani Was ‘Expressing the Desires of the President’ When He Orchestrated ‘Quid Pro Quo’

By
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified Tuesday morning that “the answer is yes” as to whether President Trump’s requests to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in their July 25 phone call constituted a quid pro quo.

“Mr. Giuliani conveyed to Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and others that President Trump wanted a public statement from President Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election,” Sondland’s testimony reads. “Mr. Giuliani expressed those requests directly to the Ukrainians. Mr. Giuliani also expressed those requests directly to us. We all understood that these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements.”

Sondland mentioned a July 19 email he sent to Cabinet members after speaking with Zelensky. The email, whose recipients included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House staff, said that the Ukrainian president would tell Trump “that he intends to run a fully transparent investigation and will ‘turn over every stone.’”

Sondland also touched on the involvement of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. “We weren’t happy with the President’s directive to talk with Rudy,” Sondland said. “We did not want to involve Mr. Giuliani . . . we were faced with a choice: We could abandon the efforts to schedule the White House phone call and White House visit between Presidents Trump and Zelensky, which was unquestionably in our foreign policy interest, or we could do as President Trump had directed and ‘talk to Rudy.’ We chose the latter course, not because we liked it, but because it was the only constructive path open to us.”

Sondland’s account contradicts testimony from former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who said on Tuesday  that President Trump’s suggestion during a May 23 meeting in the White House that he “talk to Rudy” wasn’t taken “as an instruction.”

Sondland also revealed that Pompeo and former National Security adviser John Bolton both “knew what we were doing and why” in getting Ukraine to commit to investigations that Giuliani was pushing for.

Comments

Sondland said that in an email exchange, Pompeo confirmed that Sondland should get a “short pull-aside” meeting between Trump and Zelensky, so that they could “break the logjam” of delayed military aid.

Additionally, Sondland said that on August 26, prior to Bolton’s visit to Kyiv, Sondland sent him Giuliani’s contact information directly after it was requested.

Comments

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Immigration

The ‘Welfare Magnet’ for Immigrants

By
That term refers to a controversial concept -- and a salient one, given the Trump administration's efforts to make it harder for immigrants to use welfare in the U.S. A new study finds that there's something to it: Immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could get more welfare there. From the ... Read More
Sports

The Kaepernick Saga Drags On . . . off the Field

By
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend did not run smoothly. The league announced an invitation to scouts from every team to watch Kaepernick work out and demonstrate that he was still ready to play. (As noted last week, the workout is oddly timed; the NFL season is just a bit past its ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Plan Nine from Outer Space

By
Time for another episode of Strange Thoughts with Elizabeth Warren. “Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year,” Senator Warren said on Twitter. “On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I’m sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost ... Read More