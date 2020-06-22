News

South Korea Says It Is Fighting Second Wave of Coronavirus Infections

People walk at Myeongdong shopping district amid social distancing measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, May 28, 2020. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

South Korea confirmed Monday that the country is experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections centering around Seoul after a holiday weekend in early May caused cases to spike.

“In the metropolitan area, we believe that the first wave was from March to April as well as February to March,” said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director. “Then we see that the second wave which was triggered by the May holiday has been going on.”

South Korea was the first country after China to be hit with a large outbreak, peaking at more than 900 cases a day in February. The numbers had tapered off to fewer than 10 positive cases a day by late April, including three consecutive days with zero recorded infections.

“We originally predicted that the second wave would emerge in fall or winter,” Jeong said. “Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people have close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue.”

New clusters of coronavirus infections have cropped up at nightclubs and offices in the country’s capital, with 17 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours. Although the infection numbers are still relatively low, Jeong said the rising numbers cases mean South Korea is battling a second wave.

South Korea managed not to lock down the country even when experiencing its peak infection rate, but the mayor of Seoul warned Monday that cases could soon spike again and the city may have to delay easing its social distancing restrictions.

Since the pandemic began, South Korea has recorded 12,438 coronavirus cases and 280 deaths from the infection.

NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
Culture

Re: Stone Mountain

By
Kyle has written a fantastically well-done (of course) piece in response to my column arguing against Confederate statues. I’d make a couple of points in reply. Kyle implies that I think if we ditch a Confederate statues, we’ll be in a better position to defend other, worthier statues. I say no such thing, ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, N.C., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Culture

What About Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
