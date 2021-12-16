Squad Silent on Pelosi’s Defense of Lawmakers Trading Stocks

All five members of the progressive Squad are choosing to stay silent on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s defense of the right of lawmakers to hold and trade stocks while serving, despite their vehement opposition to the practice in the past.

When asked at a press briefing whether she believes legislators should be allowed to invest in equities while in office, Pelosi replied, “We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that.”

The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Cori Bush did not respond to a request for comment on what appears to be …