Stacey Abrams Urges Fellow Dems to ‘Stop Re-Litigating Past Elections’

Stacey Abrams said it was time “to stop re-litigating past elections” during a speech at the University of New England in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, despite failing to officially concede her 2018 loss to Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

“We have to stop re-litigating past elections and have to start planning for future elections,” Abrams said, adding that she would be honored to serve in the administration of anyone in the “extraordinary crop” of Democratic candidates.

Abrams, the founder of national voting-rights-advocacy group Fair Fight 2020, has consistently argued that she would have won her race against Kemp if not for a “rigged system.”

The claim has been endorsed by a number of current and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Kamala Harris of California, Corey Booker of New Jersey, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Abrams publicly stated she had won the gubernational election a dozen times within six months of the official decision.

Abrams lost to Kemp by almost 55,000 votes in November 2018, but has maintained that the outcome was the product of Kemp’s voter-suppression efforts, which, she argues, were facilitated by his retaining his position as Georgia secretary of state while he ran for governor.

“We have to fix those laws because as long as we have eligible American citizens who cannot cast a ballot, then the game is rigged,” she told CBS This Morning in August.

Kemp did purge approximately 53,000 names from the Georgia voting rolls after multiple unanswered requests to fix discrepancies between voter-registration forms and forms already compiled in state databases.

In November, her former campaign manager accused the Georgia state ethics commission of having a “political vendetta” in its probe over whether her campaign engaged in “unlawful coordination” with a number of voting-activist groups.