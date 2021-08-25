State Department Reveals the Number of Americans Left to Be Evacuated from Afghanistan

Evacuees load on to a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. (Sergeant Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corpss)

During a press briefing Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that there are only 500 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who wish to be evacuated.

He noted that out of 6,000 U.S. citizens who stated that they wanted to leave as of August 14, when the evacuation effort began, 4,500 U.S. passport holders were rescued, leaving 1,500 people, approximately 500 of whom are still actively looking for passage out. The state department is trying to ascertain the status of 1,000 U.S. citizens who did not explicitly request evacuation.

However, the secretary said that this number is fluid and “dynamic” given the rapidly evolving circumstances on the ground.

“The specific estimated number of Americans in Afghanistan who want to leave can go up as people respond to our outreach for the first time, and can go down when we reach Americans we thought were in Afghanistan but have already left,” he said.

The number Blinken provided Wednesday contradicts the estimate the State Department revealed earlier in the day to congressional staffers, who were told that 4,100 U.S. citizens remained in Afghanistan and wished to be evacuated, multiple outlets reported. Of those citizens, not all were believed to be in and around Kabul, the capital of the nation where the airport is situated, a Senate aid told CNN.

As part of the U.S. airlift mission, 4,400 Americans successfully traveled to the Kabul airport to secure transport on a military or commercial jet, according to the State Department.

Earlier Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed that 19,000 evacuees exited Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, state department spokesman Ned Price, and President Biden himself have used the rhetoric that Americans who “want” to leave Afghanistan can come home, suggesting that some may prefer to stay put, despite the Taliban’s resurgence.

The administration, state department, and defense department have been reluctant to provide an exact number of Americans still left in the country, claiming that not every citizen registered upon arriving or deregistered upon leaving. However, it is possible the qualifying language is a verbal buffer, preparing the case that those Americans who fail to depart from the territory by the August 31 deadline chose that fate.

