News

Politics & Policy

State Department Suspends Diversity Training

By
People walk past the State Department Building in Washington, D.C., January 26, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The State Department confirmed Sunday that it has suspended a diversity training program for employees but assured it is still committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The department paused the diversity training after President Trump issued an executive order directing agencies to end the “divisive” programs, according to an internal State Department cable obtained by Reuters.

“As an Executive Branch Agency, the Department of State complies with all Executive Orders,” a State Department spokesman told Reuters Sunday. “Department leadership continues to encourage the workforce to engage in inclusive conversations and other efforts to promote diversity and inclusion consistent with the E.O.”

Trump issued an executive order last month requiring federal agencies to “cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions” and directing the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance on implementing the order. The order forbade agencies from putting taxpayer dollars toward “un-American propaganda sessions” that “taught that the United States is an inherently racist or evil” country.

In the internal cable, the State Department said it is “temporarily pausing all training programs related to diversity and inclusion” starting October 23.

“The pause will allow time for the Department and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to review program content,” the cable read.

Nevertheless, some agencies appeared not to comply immediately with the order.

Later in September, the CDC debuted a critical race theory training program to address the country’s “white supremacist ideology.”

Comments

The program said it would teach CDC employees how to “examine the mechanisms of systemic racism.” The training sessions also advised employees that they must “target” certain “societal barriers to achieving health equity” including a “narrow focus on the individual,” the “myth of American exceptionalism,” and the “myth of meritocracy,” defined as, “If you work hard you will make it.” Finally, the training encouraged and instructed CDC employees to take action on racism, including on “policy and legislation.”

Asked about the executive order to suspend the training programs at the first presidential debate last month, Trump said the programs were “racist” and “teaching people that our country is a horrible place.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
U.S.

The Lies We’re Told about the American Story

By
Editor’s Note: The following essay was adapted from remarks delivered to the annual dinner of the Lincoln Club of Orange County, in California, on October 4. Every American heart must break when lies are told to boys and girls, who then grow up to think the worst about their past: that the American ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

There Is No COVID Plan

By
The 2020 campaign for president has been surprisingly empty of substance since Joe Biden became the nominee. The Republicans notably didn’t even bother updating their party platform. Donald Trump’s team has spent many of the last days of the campaign making personal attacks, focused on the alleged financial ... Read More
Film & TV

Bill Murray: The King of Cool

By
Bill Murray’s Bill Murray impression is priceless in On the Rocks, the way John Wayne did a fantastic John Wayne parody in True Grit and Al Pacino found a new level of Pacino-ness in Scent of a Woman. I want to quote every line of dialogue Murray delivers in his new movie for Apple TV+ -- every hilarious piece ... Read More
Film & TV

Bill Murray: The King of Cool

By
Bill Murray’s Bill Murray impression is priceless in On the Rocks, the way John Wayne did a fantastic John Wayne parody in True Grit and Al Pacino found a new level of Pacino-ness in Scent of a Woman. I want to quote every line of dialogue Murray delivers in his new movie for Apple TV+ -- every hilarious piece ... Read More
Books

Orwell, Huxley, and Us

By
To hear some people tell it, America entered a dystopia long before the coronavirus and measures undertaken to combat it altered everyday life almost to the point of unrecognizability. As for which dystopia, and when, well — that depends on whom one asks. For many on the left, the annus horribilis was 2016, ... Read More
Books

Orwell, Huxley, and Us

By
To hear some people tell it, America entered a dystopia long before the coronavirus and measures undertaken to combat it altered everyday life almost to the point of unrecognizability. As for which dystopia, and when, well — that depends on whom one asks. For many on the left, the annus horribilis was 2016, ... Read More