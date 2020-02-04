News

Immigration

Trump Accuses Dems of Sheltering Illegal Immigrant Criminals Rather Than Creating ‘A Sanctuary for Law-Abiding Americans’

By
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Pool/via Reuters)

President Trump touted his commitment to combating illegal immigration during the State of the Union address on Tuesday, and attacked Democrats for supporting sanctuary policies that he argued directly resulted in murders and other violent crimes.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians have chosen to provide sanctuary for these criminal illegal aliens. In sanctuary cities, local officials order police to release dangerous criminal aliens to prey upon the public, instead of handing them over to ICE to be safely removed,” he said.

Trump went into detail describing tragic crimes committed by illegal immigrants who were released after their initial arrests due to sanctuary-city policies which direct local law enforcement officers not to honor ICE detainer requests.

In one recent example, Trump cited the January rape and murder of 92-year-old Maria Fuertes in New York City by a 21-year-old illegal immigrant who had been previously arrested and released in November.

“The killer had been previously arrested for assault, but under New York sanctuary policies, he was set free,” Trump said Tuesday. “If the city had honored ICE’s detainer request, his victim would still be alive today.”

Last month, the vice president for the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association slammed New York mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference with ICE for preventing the police from working with federal immigration authorities.

During his third State of the Union address, the president also highlighted the story of one of his guests, Jody Jones, whose brother was killed in California in 2018 by a criminal alien with five previous arrests.

“Our hearts weep for your loss, and we will not rest until you have justice,” Trump told the man, Jody Jones.

The president also touted his administration’s work to end human trafficking, secure the southern border, and support ICE.

“As a result of our unprecedented efforts, illegal crossings are down 75 percent since May, dropping eight months in a row,” Trump stated. “. . . With every action, my administration is restoring the rule of law and reasserting the culture of American freedom.”

In January, the Department of Homeland Security assisted the Mexican government to block a migrant caravan composed of thousands of Central Americans from passing through Mexico on the way to the U.S.

